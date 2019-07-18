Eurasian Stabilization Fund checks implementation of its projects in Kyrgyzstan

A monitoring mission of the project block of the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) visited Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Eurasian Development Bank, which manages the EFSD funds, reported.

The mission monitored the implementation of Reconstruction of Bishkek-Osh Road. Phase IV project. Meetings were held with government officials, as well as with the Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan Zhanat Beishenov.

«During the mission, we checked the procurement management, financial management and organization of the application of environmental and social standards,» the EDB stressed.

In addition, implementation of projects in the energy sector — «Rehabilitation of Toktogul HES. Phase II», «Rehabilitation of Uch-Kurgan HES» and «Commissioning of 2nd Hydraulic Unit of Kambarata HPP-2» were monitored.

«Meetings were held with the management of the National Energy Holding Company and Electric Stations OJSC. They allowed to discuss current problematic issues on projects. Following the talks, the parties expressed satisfaction with the work of the joint group on preparation and announcement of a competition for the selection of an engineering consultant in the framework of the project «Putting into Operation of the 2nd Hydraulic Unit of Kambarata HPP — 2», outlined further steps and expressed readiness to expand cooperation,» the bank said.