Harlem Desir: Media shouldn’t be blocked because one doesn’t like their opinion

«Media should not be blocked just because one does not like the opinion of a blogger and a journalist,» OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir said at the 21st annual Central Asia Media Conference.

According to him, blocking is possible only for extremist and similar reasons. At the same time, everyone needs to adhere to international standards of journalism, which provide security.

«By the way, since the last conference, unfortunately, there have been several attacks on journalists. The region should not miss the opportunity of digital transformation. All this is an important component of the security of civil society,» Harlem Desir believes.
