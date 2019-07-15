Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have lowest inflation rate in EEU

As a result of June, the lowest inflation rate was registered in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Since the beginning of the year, prices in Armenia grew by 0.1 percent. The rate reached 0.3 percent in Kyrgyzstan. At the same time, prices among the EEU countries increased the most of all in Belarus — by 2.9 percent. This rate is slightly lower in Kazakhstan — 2.6 percent and in Russia — 2.5 percent.

In Kyrgyzstan, unlike the rest of the EEU countries, prices for non-food products fell by 2.2 percent according to the results of the first half of the year.

«Prices and tariffs for food products (including alcoholic beverages and tobacco products) increased the most — by 5.9 percent — in Kazakhstan in June 2019 compared to December 2018. At the same time, the maximum increase in prices for non-food products was recorded in Belarus — by 2.3 percent and services — by 4.1 percent,» the message says.