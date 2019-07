Kyrgyzstanis win 3 gold medals at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won three gold medals at the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ACBJJ version).

The championship was held on July 13-14 in Moscow. Children, youth, juniors, adults and masters competed for medals. Kyrgyzstanis Umar Marasulov (children, white belt, 27 kg), Mirlan Matkaziev (juniors, white belt, 65 kg) and Davron Marazykov (masters, blue belt, 60 kg) became champions.

In addition, Nursultan Kushtarbek uulu, Urmat Ilyazbek uulu, Zair Marasulov and Erali Askarbek uulu took the second places in their categories. Zhyldyzbek Abylbekov, Nursultan Alymkulov and Fakhriddin Urmanov won bronze medals.