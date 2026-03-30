Kyrgyzstani Nurgazy Bagyshbekov wins silver at Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in USA

On March 25, in Orlando, Florida, Kyrgyz athlete Nurgazy Bagyshbekov won a silver medal at one of the largest Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournaments, the IBJJF Pan American Championship, held under the auspices of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation. The WNG Secretariat reported.

According to it, the IBJJF Pan American Championship is one of the four most prestigious Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournaments in the world, along with the World Championship, European Championship, and Brazilian Championship. The competition annually attracts thousands of top athletes from around the world, including representatives of Brazil, the United States, Europe, and other regions.

Nurgazy Bagyshbekov began his competition in the round 32, where he defeated an athlete from Brazil. In the round 16, the Kyrgyzstani defeated a representative from the United States, then defeated an athlete from Switzerland in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he defeated his American opponent again and advanced to the finals.

In the decisive bout, the Kyrgyzstani faced a representative of Brazil. The final bout was tense and evenly contested, but after a close fight, Nurgazy Bagyshbekov won the silver medal.

Nurgazy Bagyshbekov began his Brazilian jiu-jitsu journey in Kyrgyzstan under coach Murtazali Murtazaliev. He currently trains in the United States under the guidance one of the world’s leading specialists, Guilherme Mendes.

Nurgazy Bagyshbekov is a representative of the Kyrgyz Republic and a champion and medalist of international Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournaments.

The silver medal became a significant achievement for Kyrgyz sport and a testament to the high level of athletes on the world stage.