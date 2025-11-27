16:46
Athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 11 medals at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in UAE

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan won 11 medals at the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu Dhabi. Parent of a participant reported.

For many of the young participants, this was their first time competing at this level, and despite stiff competition, the team was able to win five gold, three silver, and three bronze medals.

Results of the Kyrgyz participants:

Gold:

  • Erkin Kylychev — Kyrgyzstan’s only heavyweight (124 kilograms);
  • Islam Magdeev;
  • Kemal Kurbanov;
  • Kairat Japarov;
  • Mukhammad Rakhmanov.

Silver:

  • Akhmad Aisarov;
  • Usman Shabdanov;
  • Imran Kovalenko.

Bronze:

  • Aliaskar Dyusheev;
  • Mukhammad Niyazov;
  • Alikhan Ilimov.

The competition was held in a tense atmosphere, with top athletes from dozens of countries participating. The Kyrgyz athletes, for their part, demonstrated a high level of training.
