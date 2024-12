Kyrgyzstani Miroslav Tan took second place at the ACBJJ World Jiu-Jitsu Championship. The Jiu-Jitsu Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported on Instagram.

The athlete reached the finals, but lost to his opponent.

«Congratulations to Miroslav Tan and his coaches on a well-deserved second place at the world championship!» the federation wrote.

The tournament was held in Moscow and brought together 4,500 strongest athletes.