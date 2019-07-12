Border conflicts. Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan offered to exchange residents

During the years of independence, the southern regions of the country have lost one third of their territory. Former head of Batken region Mamat Aibalaev said at a round table discussion.

In order to solve problems in border areas, he proposed Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to exchange residents of several villages. According to the ex-head of this region, this would help avoid permanent clashes at the border. This, in particular, is about ethnic Tajiks living in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Kyrgyz — in Tajikistan.

«You can exchange residents. For example, residents of Vorukh and Machai enclaves may be exchanged for residents of Jergatal and Murghab villages in Tajikistan. There are several villages in Khujand where about 22,000 Kyrgyz live. I think both sides would not mind. Moreover, citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan are very law-abiding,» Mamat Aibalaev said.