13:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Native of Kyrgyzstan convicted in Germany for joining separatists in Ukraine

A native of Kyrgyzstan, currently a citizen of the Federal Republic of Germany, was found guilty of participation in east Ukraine conflict. Deutsche Welle reports.

Alex D. has been reportedly assisting the militants in eastern Ukraine for about two years. He was arrested upon returning to Germany in 2016, and on July 10 was found guilty of «jeopardizing state security.»

As DW reports, Alex D.’s punishment for his illegal adventure in Ukraine is little more than a slap on the wrist: the court has taken into account his admission of guilt and sentenced him to two years parole.

It is hard to tell for sure what exactly the 43-year-old was doing for almost two years in the conflict zone. This is what has saved him from prison. The accused himself states that he only defended a hospital and did not directly participate in the hostilities, although the photos from Donbass depict him with a sniper rifle. But the prosecution failed to present enough evidence to support this accusation in court.

Alex D. was born in Kyrgyzstan in 1975, where he attended elementary school and became a qualified plumber. His parents moved to Germany in 1995, and Alex followed them in 2001. In Germany, he was convicted for several crimes, including rape, assault, and extortion.
link:
views: 72
Print
Related
Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started
Seizure of heroin in Germany. Confectionery shop searched
Seizure of heroin in Germany. Owner of confectionery called in for questioning
Manas and Munich airports sign Memorandum of Cooperation
Germany interested in Manas International Airport
Germany to provide grant assistance for construction of hospitals in Kyrgyzstan
Second day of Sooronbai Jeenbekov's official visit to Germany. Photoreport
Businessmen of Kyrgyzstan and Germany sign contracts for €1 billion
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Angela Merkel
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about advantages of doing business in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Participants of April events protest against acquittal of Moldomusa Kongantiev Participants of April events protest against acquittal of Moldomusa Kongantiev
Kyrgyzstan plans to reduce dependence on Kumtor Kyrgyzstan plans to reduce dependence on Kumtor
President of Kyrgyzstan to pay official visit to Switzerland President of Kyrgyzstan to pay official visit to Switzerland
European Union - Kyrgyzstan: We lose cognac and champagne. What do we get? European Union - Kyrgyzstan: We lose cognac and champagne. What do we get?