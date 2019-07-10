Cause of mass poisoning in Tokmak found out

Disease Prevention Department of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance found out the cause of mass poisoning in a restaurant in Tokmak city.

According to the Ministry of Health, 174 people have applied for medical assistance, 78 of them were hospitalized. As of July 9, at least 10 people continue treatment.

During the investigation, samples of leftovers, wipe-sample from the cutting equipment, production equipment, tea and tableware from Megapolis restaurant were taken, where conditionally pathogenic flora was found. Clinical materials of the patients were also taken.

Related news Mass food poisoning in Tokmak city. Over 100 people turn to doctors

«Considering the epidemic history, the connection with food consumption at an event in Megapolis restaurant, the incubation period, clinical symptoms, laboratory results, it was found out that there was a bacterial food poisoning with Salmonella infection, which is confirmed by laboratory tests. Salmonella enteritidis was found in 48 percent of the clinical materials from patients,» the report says.

The restaurant was closed until the elimination of violations.

According to preliminary information, 256 people were present at a feast in Megapolis cafe in Tokmak city on June 29, including guests from Bishkek, Kochkor and Issyk-Kul districts. The first symptoms appeared on July 1, 2019 in the morning, many wedding participants felt sick. They had nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever up to 38-40 degrees. On this day, seven people, who were diagnosed with «food poisoning,» applied to the infectious disease ward of the territorial hospital of Tokmak city.