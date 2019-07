At least 104 people have already turned for medical help after a wedding feast in Tokmak city. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 50 people undergo inpatient treatment in hospitals.

According to preliminary information, 256 people attended the wedding party at Megapolis cafe in Tokmak city on June 29, including guests from Bishkek, Kochkor and Issyk-Kul districts. The first symptoms appeared on July 1, 2019 in the morning, many guests of the wedding felt sick. They had nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever up to 38-40 degrees. On this day, seven people, who were diagnosed with food poisoning, turned to the infectious disease ward of the Territorial Hospital of Tokmak.

The State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Department is conducting an epidemiological investigation; samples of food and wash water were taken for laboratory tests. Household visits to detect victims as well as explanatory activities were carried out.