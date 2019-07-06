Tax privileges provided for new businesses in regions of Kyrgyzstan

Preferential taxation is provided for new industrial enterprises in preferential settlements. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The preferential taxation provides for exemption from payment of four types of taxes — sales tax, income tax, land tax and property tax. The tax benefits provided do not apply to branches and representative offices of enterprises if they are located outside listed settlements.

The deadline for application of exemptions is 5 years with the right of subsequent extension to 10 years, depending on the amount of sales revenue and the amount of income tax paid.

«The list of preferential types of industrial activity subject to preferential taxation includes all types of industrial production based on innovative technologies, light and food industries, electric power industry, processing of agricultural products, assembly production, any export-oriented production,» the State Tax Service stressed.

At the same time, all rural areas that receive equalization grants (transfers) from the republican budget and 30 settlements of the country are identified as preferential settlements: Karakol, Balykchi, Naryn, Kochkorka, Tokmak, Kara-Balta, Talas, Isfana, Batken, Kadamdzhai, Uzgen, Kara-Suu, Tash-Kumyr, Kara-Kul, Jalal-Abad, Kerben, Kochkor-Ata, Kyzyl-Kiya, Sulukta, Mailuu-Suu, Nookat, Aidarken, Kok-Zhangak, Toktogul, Cholpon-Ata, Shopokov, Kant, Orlovka, Kemin, Kaindy.

«The decision to grant preferential industrial enterprises tax benefits within the territory of a particular settlement is made on the basis of an investment agreement concluded by local authorities of the above mentioned settlements with investors who make investments in new industrial enterprises,» the State Tax Service said.