Kyrgyzstani wanted for robbery arrested in Novosibirsk

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan wanted for a robbery was arrested in Novosibirsk city (Russia). Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The previously convicted 31-year-old man has been on the run since 2014.

In 2009, the Sokuluk District Court sentenced him to 10 years in prison for rape. «Four years later he was transferred to a penal settlement. In 2014, he voluntarily left the location of the correctional institution and disappeared. In the same year, he and his accomplices beat two citizens with wooden truncheons and, at a gunpoint, took away the victims’ cell phones, stole money, and hijacked a car on the outskirts of Sokuluk village. His accomplices were arrested,» the Interior Ministry reported.

His extradition to homeland for criminal prosecution will be considered after he servs a sentence for a crime committed in the territory of the Russian Federation.