Sixth convocation of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has passed 102 bills during the 5th session. Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov told at a press conference.

According to him, the deputies have also managed to adopt 600 resolutions for the year. The President returned two bills to the Parliament.

The Speaker told that the deputies held 3,000 meetings with voters and received 20,000 appeals.

At least 3 out of 66 sessions of the Parliament were closed.