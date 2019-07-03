Ex-leader of Kyrgyz diaspora killed in Yekaterinburg

A former leader of Kyrgyz diaspora Kamchybek Karimov was killed in Yekaterinburg (Russia). Russian media reported.

According to them, unknown persons shot the man twice: the bullets hit the stomach and leg. Weapon is still not known. Internal Affairs Department of Ministry of Internal Affairs for Sverdlovsk Oblast has not yet commented on the incident.

According to Novaya Gazeta, Kamchybek Karimov could be tied to Tagansky Ryad market. This market has been repeatedly mentioned in criminal reports, including involving cash operations.