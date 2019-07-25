14:57
Participants of murder of ex-head of Kyrgyz diaspora in Yekaterinburg arrested

All participants of the murder of the former head of the Kyrgyz diaspora Kamchybek Karimov, who was shot dead in early July in Yekaterinburg, were arrested. Znak media outlet reports.

Two suspects were detained almost immediately. One of them is an ethnic Azerbaijani and a citizen of Georgia. On July 20, local police investigators detained the last participant in the crime, some Zarylbek, in Chelyabinsk. He, apparently, served as a finger man and at the time of the crime was on the back seat of Volkswagen Touareg of the attackers. The man has already been taken under escort to Yekaterinburg.

Criminal case was initiated under the articles «Murder involving robbery committed by a group of persons» and «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the fact of the death of Kamchybek Karimov.

The investigators consider the attack with the aim to seize money as the main motive of the crime.
