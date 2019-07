Suspects of the murder of ex-head of the Kyrgyz diaspora Kamchybek Karimov have been identified in Yekaterinburg (Russia). Arguments and Facts-Ural reports, citing its own sources.

Spokesman for the regional police department has not yet confirmed, but also not denied the information.

The former leader of the Kyrgyz diaspora Kamchybek Karimov was killed in Yekaterinburg (Russia). Unknown persons shot at him, bullets hit him in the stomach and leg.