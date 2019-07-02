Ex-president: I will never leave Kyrgyzstan

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev once again stated that he was not going to leave Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, in recent months, the authorities have openly tried to squeeze him out of the country, despite this, he is not going to leave the Kyrgyz Republic.

«This is my land, my homeland, I will never leave Kyrgyzstan. Never,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

Answering the question of a journalist whether the authorities were holding any negotiations with him, Almazbek Atambayev answered that the time for negotiations had expired.

The former president also said that Kyrgyzstan would never become someone’s province.

«Stupid things were voiced in 2010, when they wanted to declare southern Kyrgyzstan. This should not be allowed. I am glad that there are people from Batken, Osh, Talas, Naryn — from all regions — among my supporters,» said Almazbek Atambayev stated.

Recall, the Parliament lifted the immunity of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. The former head of state was charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption.