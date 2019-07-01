19:52
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Nariman Tyuleev creates headquarters for bringing Almazbek Atambayev to justice

Ex-mayor of Bishkek Nariman Tyuleev decided to create headquarters to bring the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev to justice. He stresses that the headquarters will operate exclusively within the framework of the law. Nariman Tyuleev posted about in on Facebook.

The former mayor of the capital explains that this headquarters have no political bias and do not pursue the interests of any of the parties.

«We are not for authorities and Sooronbai Jeenbekov and not against Almazbek Atambayev. In this regard, I personally call the ex-President of the Kyrgyz Republic Roza Otunbayeva, all political forces, caring citizens and everyone else to show the true attitude of the people to the destructive activities of Atambayev, who denies all the norms of the Constitution and laws of the Kyrgyz Republic, contributes to inter-regional hostility, spreading fake rumors about some southern special forces, threatens with arms to law enforcement agencies and hides behind a group of supporters,» Nariman Tyuleev stated.

We are only for strict adherence to the law; the activities of the headquarters will be deeply apolitical and aimed only at respecting the rule of law.

Nariman Tyuleev

Recall, Nariman Tyuleev was invited to the Prosecutor General’s Office in connection with his statement that he gave Almazbek Atambayev $ 500,000 for the election campaign. Tyuleev’s statement was reviewed by members of a special parliamentary commission on depriving Almazbek Atambayev of the status of ex-president. However, Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov, commenting on the commission’s arguments, stressed that Nariman Tyuleev should resolve the financial issue with Almazbek Atambayev in a civil manner.
link:
views: 60
Print
Related
Lifting Atambayev’s immunity. Roza Otunbayeva makes statement
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev to hold rally on July 3
Ex-president not afraid for safety of his supporters
Advisor to Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigns and joins Atambayev
Almazbek Atambayev tells about money spent on building house in State Residence
Supporters gather in house of Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash
Almazbek Atambayev still guarded by state, SCNS says
State guard of Almazbek Atambayev lifted
Almazbek Atambayev says he will resist arrest
Ex-president: Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s legitimacy is a big question
Popular
Members of OTRK Supervisory Board elect Chairman Members of OTRK Supervisory Board elect Chairman
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector
Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border
Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days