Nariman Tyuleev creates headquarters for bringing Almazbek Atambayev to justice

Ex-mayor of Bishkek Nariman Tyuleev decided to create headquarters to bring the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev to justice. He stresses that the headquarters will operate exclusively within the framework of the law. Nariman Tyuleev posted about in on Facebook.

The former mayor of the capital explains that this headquarters have no political bias and do not pursue the interests of any of the parties.

«We are not for authorities and Sooronbai Jeenbekov and not against Almazbek Atambayev. In this regard, I personally call the ex-President of the Kyrgyz Republic Roza Otunbayeva, all political forces, caring citizens and everyone else to show the true attitude of the people to the destructive activities of Atambayev, who denies all the norms of the Constitution and laws of the Kyrgyz Republic, contributes to inter-regional hostility, spreading fake rumors about some southern special forces, threatens with arms to law enforcement agencies and hides behind a group of supporters,» Nariman Tyuleev stated.

We are only for strict adherence to the law; the activities of the headquarters will be deeply apolitical and aimed only at respecting the rule of law. Nariman Tyuleev

Recall, Nariman Tyuleev was invited to the Prosecutor General’s Office in connection with his statement that he gave Almazbek Atambayev $ 500,000 for the election campaign. Tyuleev’s statement was reviewed by members of a special parliamentary commission on depriving Almazbek Atambayev of the status of ex-president. However, Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov, commenting on the commission’s arguments, stressed that Nariman Tyuleev should resolve the financial issue with Almazbek Atambayev in a civil manner.