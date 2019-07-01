10:40
Advisor to Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigns and joins Atambayev

Advisor to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Aibek Azyrankulov, came to Koi-Tash village to the house of Almazbek Atambayev and told reporters that he resigned.

He added that he fully supported the former head of state. According to Aibek Azyrankulov, everything should be within the law.

«I see the indignation of the people. I have been in SDPK party since 2006. We all were in the same big team. I express my personal position by my resignation,» he said.

Advisor to Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that he had already written a notice of resignation.

Almazbek Atambayev, who traditionally came out to his supporters in the evening, did not hide his joy.

«I am very happy. If the advisor to Jeenbekov understands that the country has gone in the wrong direction... This is a person who remained without work under my rule. He stepped over his grievances,» he said, and again complained that many of his closest associates had betrayed him.

Aibek Azyrankulov was a deputy of the Parliament of the fifth convocation, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region, the Minister of Labor, Migration and Youth.

Recall, the Parliament lifted immunity of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. The former head of state was charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption.
