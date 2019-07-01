Almazbek Atambayev tells about money spent on building house in State Residence

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev came out to his supporters in Koi-Tash village and answered questions from journalists.

Employees of the media asked what would happen to his house in the State Residence, which he rebuilt.

«I have transferred it to the state. This is a state house. Sooronbai settled there or his brother, or Raim-millionaire. I have built it for the state. Under the law, the ex-president is provided with a house there. I myself built it at my own expense. I have a presidential fund. Everything that is there, furniture, dishes, I gave to the state. And now, probably, they will check whether I have handed over everything. I found funds not from the budget. There are my wife’s money and of my friends,» Almazbek Atambayev told.

He added that he was sure that everyone supported him deep inside, but the country would not only follow him, but protest against family and clan mafia rule. «I do not need power. If I needed power, I would not have left,» Almazbek Atambayev summed up.

Recall, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan lifted the immunity of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. The former head of state was charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption.