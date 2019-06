Russia can not intervene into the case of Kyrgyzstan on lifting Almazbek Atambayev of his immunity. Spokesman for the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov stated to Russian journalists.

He stressed that this was an internal affair of the country.

«This is absolutely internal affair of any country, this is the internal affair of Kyrgyzstan. We cannot and do not have the slightest intention to intervene into these affairs,» the Kremlin’s spokesman told reporters.