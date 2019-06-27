Presidents of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan discus border issues

A telephone conversation took place today between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon. Press office of the head of state reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Emomali Rakhmon and all the people of Tajikistan on the National Unity Day, wishing peace, well-being and prosperity.

«The heads of state also discussed topical issues of bilateral Kyrgyz-Tajik cooperation, reached an agreement on accelerating the process of delimitation and demarcation of Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan state border,» the press office reported.