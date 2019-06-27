15:14
Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Results of roll call vote

Deputies deprived Almazbek Atambayev of the status of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan.

Only six deputies voted against it. They are Irina Karamushkina, Asel Koduranova, Karamat Orozova, Anvar Artykov, Muradyl Mademinov and Alfiya Samigullina.

A special deputy commission on lifting the immunity of the ex-President Almazbek Atambayev completed its work and sent its results to Prosecutor General’s Office.

In their report, parliament members brought six charges against the former head of state: unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev, corruption, political persecution, involvement in coal supplies to Bishkek HPP, lobbying for the interests of TBEA Chinese company during modernization of the HPP, and illegal receipt of a land plot in Koi-Tash village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office supported five of them — political persecution fact was excluded. The conclusion of the Prosecutor General was unanimously approved by the Committee on the Rule of Law, Fight against Crime and Combating Corruption of the Parliament.
