Best chefs of Karakol city to cook 1.5 tons of ashlyam-fu

The best cooks of Karakol city will cook 1.5 tons of ashlyam-fu in honor of the 150th anniversary of the city. Vice Mayor Gulnaz Orozova told 24.kg news agency.

Various events will be organized in honor of the 150th anniversary of the city on July 1, and the chefs will cook ashlyam-fu on the central square.

«The ashlyam-fu festival takes place every year. But this time it was decided to make it more ambitious. All 1.5 tons will be distributed among the residents and guests of the city. We will manage to treat about 3,500 people. Ashlyam-fu and Karakol tandyr nan (tandoor bread) are our brand,» the Vice Mayor said.

Gulnaz Orozova stressed that they do not claim to get into the Guinness Book of Records.

«Representatives of the Guinness Book of Records called us today. They want to watch the process. But we do it not for a record,» she said.