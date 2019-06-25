19:06
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan sign protocol on import of gasoline

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan signed a protocol on the import of gasoline. Deputy Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Zhenish Razakov announced this today at a meeting of the Committee on Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament.

According to him, given the importance of providing the population with fuel, the Prime Minister instructed to complete negotiations with Kazakhstan on the import of gasoline. The working group has addressed all controversial issues.

There is information that the protocol on the duty-free supply of gasoline was signed. An agreement will be signed soon.

Zhenish Razakov

In early June, the First Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Makhambet Dosmukhambetov told reporters that the republic could carry out the first delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July.

Recall, negotiations on the possible supply of gasoline from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan have been held for the second year in a row. Earlier it was reported that the controversy was caused by an item that prohibited Kyrgyzstan from export of petroleum products.
