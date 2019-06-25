16:01
Kyrgyz and Russian business: Business implements projects, officials - roadmaps

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev held a meeting on implementation of agreements signed at the 8th Kyrgyz-Russian Interregional Conference. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

Following the results of the conference, 53 agreements, memorandums and trade contracts for $ 6,134.86 billion have been signed. At least $ 5,514.7 billion of them were signed in the sphere of attracting investment and $ 620 million — in the field of trade.

In addition, four intergovernmental cooperation agreements between the Governments of Kyrgyzstan and Russia were signed at the conference.

According to the Ministry of Economy, trade contracts are implemented by the private sector, and government agencies form detailed roadmaps for the implementation of investment agreements.

«It is necessary to ensure a well-coordinated and efficient work together with Russian partners in order all the documents to be effectively implemented in the interests of the two states. It is necessary to determine those responsible for the full implementation of the agreements and develop clear mechanisms of work that will ensure full and high-quality cooperation between the competent authorities of the two countries in order to achieve the goals set,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed.
