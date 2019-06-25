Aknet scandal. City court remands Kuban Azhimudinov in custody

The Bishkek City Court remanded one of the founders of Aknet LLC Kuban Azhimudinov in custody. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that he will be kept in the detention center 1 until the end of the investigation.

Recall, the President of Aknet company was arrested and placed in the temporary detention facility on May 28. After 48 hours, the court granted the request of the investigation and ordered to arrest Kuban Azhimudinov.

The Internet service provider Aknet came to the attention of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes at the end of November. The reason for the proceedings was the appeal of one of the co-founders of the company. He accused partners of understating revenue, withdrawal of money from the LLC, signing of fictitious contracts and etc. A new top management team is now working at the company.