Almazbek Atambayev takes $ 500,000 from Nariman Tyuleev for election campaign

Almazbek Atambayev took $ 500,000 from Nariman Tyuleev for his election campaign. Daughter of the former mayor of Bishkek Nazgul Tyuleeva announced this today at a meeting of the special deputy commission for deprivation of the ex-president of his immunity.

She read an address of her father. «Kanatbek Isaev repeatedly said that Almazbek Atambayev became a multimillionaire. I fully confirm this. He asked me to borrow him $ 500,000 for the election campaign. When he became the head of state, I asked him to return the money. After that, his attitude towards me changed. I repeatedly assisted him until 2010, which indicates that he did not have a lot of money before coming to power. After that the persecution against me and my relatives began. Atambayev wanted to destroy me as a politician and businessman. In the course of the investigation, there was bargaining with various conditions. He showed absolute power on my example,» address of Nariman Tyuleev to the members of the special parliamentary commission says.

Nazgul Tyuleeva added that property of their family was confiscated illegally. «There is a stable criminal group headed by Almazbek Atambayev,» she said.

The special deputy commission has been set up in the Parliament to deprive the former head of state of his immunity. It has to make a submission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to institute criminal proceedings against Almazbek Atambayev on consolidation of power and corruption charges.

At least 80 votes of deputies are needed to deprive the ex-president of his immunity and the status of former president.