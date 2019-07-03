Tyuleev: Thousands of people intend to participate in march against Atambayev

Date of a march against ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev remains open. Ex-mayor of Bishkek Nariman Tyuleev posted on Facebook.

According to him, as of today, thousands of people have turned to him, headquarters for bringing the former president Almazbek Atambayev to justice receives hundreds of calls. Organizers were not ready for such an influx and are trying to improve coordination.

«There are thousands and thousands of people willing to go to the house of Atambayev, who are ready to stand up for the rule of law and prevention of unrest and destabilization. Because of his actions, foreign media and even the U.S. Department of State issued a security alert for tourists. His actions inflamed thousands and thousands fellow citizens with anger. For the sake of his interests, he is ready to put the republic in an unfavorable light. I did not expect such a mass hatred of him, but this is a fact,» Nariman Tyuleev stressed.

The ex-mayor told that lists of participants of the march were being drawn up, leaders were appointed, but the work was only being arranged because of the large number of those wishing. To ensure safety from provocations, groups of equestrians are formed, their number is about 80-100 people so far.

«All issues will be resolved only after completion of all other organizational issues. One of the most important issues is the safety of the march, as some of the guys from surrounding villages say that Atambayev is ready to arrange provocations. But there are no problems with this, negotiations are being held with some veteran associations on their participation for security purposes,» Nariman Tyuleev said.