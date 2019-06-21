Hi-tech brain surgery without scalpel performed in Osh city

A high-tech embolization of arteriovenous malformation in a brain without scalpel was for the first time performed at Osh Interregional Combined Clinical Hospital. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The surgery was performed in early June together with the head of the Neurosurgery Center of the Central Clinical Hospital of the Administrative Office of Presidential Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mynzhylky Berdikhodzhaev.

Arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) is a pathological connection between the veins and arteries, usually inborn. This pathology is widely known because it occurs in the central nervous system, but can form anywhere in the body. AVMs of the brain and spinal cord are a relatively infrequent nosological form, which, however, can cause severe neurological disorders and death.

The head of the Neurosurgery Department of the Osh Interregional Combined Clinical Hospital Ulan Karimov told that the operation is assigned to the category of high-tech medical services and is performed without a cut. A catheter is installed in the femoral artery, through which tubes are laid to the brain vessels.

«In this case, a girl, born in 2001, was inserted the catheter into the cerebellum artery. Then, under the control of X-ray equipment, a liquid embolisate was injected, which permanently sealed the pathological network of vessels that causes intracranial hemorrhage. The patient was discharged home without any complaints,» he told.

Ulan Karimov added that the master class allowed neurosurgeons to hone their skills and learn new techniques.

«We have been performing such operations for 11 years already in Kazakhstan and hope that they will be performed on a regular basis in Osh city. A lot of state support is, of course, needed. The operation has risks, all this is discussed, but the risk of diseases always exceeds the risk of possible complications during surgery,» Mynzhylky Berdikhodzhaev said.