Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas

Gas supply of some Bishkek districts will be stopped. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Consumers living in Dzhal microdistrict, as well as in a square bounded by Sadyrbaev — Gagarin — Manas — Pozharsky — Mederov — Abay — Akhunbaev — Tashkymyrskaya — Azhibek Baatyr Streets and Teploenergoremont boiler house will be left without gas on June 24-28. Gas supply will be suspended to eliminate gas leaks in the underground gas pipeline.

Consumers living within the limits of Chui Avenue — Dostoevsky — Veselaya — Saliev — Budeniy Streets area will be left without gas on June 24-26 in connection with the replacement of equipment.

Gas supply of consumers living in Tunguch microdistrict will be stopped on June 25-26.

Residents of Rybinsky lane will be left without gas on June 26-27.

Bishkekgas branch of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC apologizes for the inconvenience.