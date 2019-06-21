11:19
Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas

Gas supply of some Bishkek districts will be stopped. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

  • Consumers living in Dzhal microdistrict, as well as in a square bounded by Sadyrbaev — Gagarin — Manas — Pozharsky — Mederov — Abay — Akhunbaev — Tashkymyrskaya — Azhibek Baatyr Streets and Teploenergoremont boiler house will be left without gas on June 24-28. Gas supply will be suspended to eliminate gas leaks in the underground gas pipeline.
  • Consumers living within the limits of Chui Avenue — Dostoevsky — Veselaya — Saliev — Budeniy Streets area will be left without gas on June 24-26 in connection with the replacement of equipment.
  • Gas supply of consumers living in Tunguch microdistrict will be stopped on June 25-26.
  • Residents of Rybinsky lane will be left without gas on June 26-27.

Bishkekgas branch of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC apologizes for the inconvenience.
