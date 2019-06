Situation on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border in Batken region is stable. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The state service confirmed that the Tajik side was really trying to start construction of a road on non-demarcated section of the border.

«Local authorities have conducted work with the population. A meeting of border representatives was held, after which the construction of the road was stopped. At the moment, the situation in the area is stable,» the State Border Service reported.