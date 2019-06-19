12:08
Conflict occurs on Kyrgyzstan - Tajikistan border

A conflict occurred between the local residents and residents of Khoja-Alyo village in Tam-Tumshuk village of Batken region on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border. Local residents informed 24.kg news agency.

About 100 people reportedly participated in the conflict.

«Citizens of Tajikistan began to lay asphalt on non-demarcated section of Isfara-Vorukh road. Residents of the Kyrgyz village were outraged by their actions. Police officers, as well as the commander of the frontier post Orto Boz visited the scene, but participants of the conflict did not obey. Negotiations will continue today,» the locals said.
