Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Number of charges reduced to six

A special parliamentary commission on deprivation of the ex-President Almazbek Atambayev of his immunity completed its meeting behind closed doors. The results will be announced today at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation.

Deputy Kozhobek Ryspaev said that a final conclusion was being prepared. The number of charges against Almazbek Atambayev was reduced from nine to six. Three charges, committed when Almazbek Atambayev was the Prime Minister, were removed.

Almazbek Atambayev is charged with involvement in the reconstruction of the Historical Museum, modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant, the release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev, illegal supply of coal to the capital’s heating plant, obtaining of a land plot for building a house and allocation of land in the Issyk-Kul region.

The special deputy commission has been set up in the Parliament to deprive the former head of state of his immunity. It has to make a submission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to institute criminal proceedings against Almazbek Atambayev on consolidation of power and corruption charges.

At least 80 votes of deputies are needed to deprive the ex-president of his immunity and the status of former president.