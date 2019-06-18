10:08
Citizen of Turkmenistan arrested in Moscow for robbery committed in Bishkek

A citizen of Turkmenistan who has committed a robbery in Bishkek was arrested in Moscow. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The foreigner committed the crime in 2010 and was hiding from police all this time.

«The suspect has been on the interstate wanted list for almost 10 years. In September of 2010, being a first-year student at Arabaev Kyrgyz State University, he together with his friends beat a man and stole a large sum of money from him at the intersection of Manas and Toktogul Streets. All the participants of the robbery were identified, they were punished. The man will also be brought to criminal responsibility,» the Interior Ministry reported.
