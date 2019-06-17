17:26
Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Facts of consolidation of power presented

Criminal case on forcible seizure of power was fabricated by Almazbek Atambayev. Members of People’s Parliament demand to add the fact of their prosecution to the general list of accusations against the ex-president of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Bekbolot Talgarbekov and Bektur Asanov accused Almazbek Atambayev of consolidation of power.

According to them, in the spring of 2016, criminal cases on forcible seizure of power were initiated following the personal instructions of Almazbek Atambayev.

They handed over all the facts confirming the guilt of the ex-president to the deputy commission.

A special deputy commission has been created in the Parliament to deprive the former president of his immunity.

The commission must make a submission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to institute criminal proceedings against Almazbek Atambayev on consolidation of power and corruption charges.

At least 80 votes of deputies are needed to deprive the former head of state of his immunity and the status of former president.
