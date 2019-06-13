China ready to import more organic products from Kyrgyzstan

China is ready to import more organic, high-quality products from Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the PRC Xi Jinping told reporters today.

According to him, China welcomes the participation of Kyrgyz companies in the China Expo. In addition, the Chinese side will continue to support economic development and implement more joint projects together.

«We will do this to lay the foundation for strengthening our friendship. We are united in the fact that terrorism is the common enemy of humanity. These are common challenges for China and Kyrgyzstan and for the world as a whole. The PRC is against terrorism in all its manifestations and is ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in this area and ensure security,» the PRC head said.

He added that the President of Kyrgyzstan and he also exchanged views on the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

«During its chairmanship, the Kyrgyz side actively fulfilled its obligations, did a great job. The Chinese side appreciates this and wishes success in holding the SCO summit in Bishkek,» Xi Jinping said.