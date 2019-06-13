Jeenbekov: Not everyone is interested in strong Kyrgyzstan - China friendship

«It is necessary to recognize that not everyone is interested in strong friendship between Kyrgyzstan and China. Some continue to try to discredit relations between our countries,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to him, the Kyrgyz Republic will always follow the principles, norms and provisions of the treaties and agreements reached between the two states. Kyrgyzstan is a good friend, neighbor, loyal and reliable partner for China.

«The issue concerning the national minorities of the PRC is a purely personal internal affair of the republic. I would like to once again stress our position on this issue,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov added.