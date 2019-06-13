12:30
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Taiwan is an integral part of China

«Taiwan is an integral part of China’s territory, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate Government representing the whole China,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov stated at a meeting with the PRC President Xi Jinping.

The head of state specially and once again confirmed the position of the Kyrgyz Republic on the Taiwan issue. He added that Kyrgyzstan has a common position with China on the fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism.

«Issues of ensuring world and regional security and stability traditionally remain one of the main priorities of the foreign policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the PRC. I believe that our concurrent point of view on many topical issues in the field of defense and security creates a solid basis for expanding and intensifying bilateral cooperation between our states,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov summed up.
