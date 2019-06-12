18:08
Kyrgyzstan interested in Mongolian experience in expansion of railway tracks

«We are interested in the experience of Mongolia in the construction of transnational railways and the development of railway infrastructure,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting with the head of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga during his official visit to Bishkek. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In response to the proposal of the President of Mongolia on cooperation in the implementation of projects for the construction of railways, Sooronbai Jeenbekov outlined that negotiations over implementation of a project on construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway were underway.

The head of state stressed that Kyrgyzstan was interested in Mongolian experience in expansion and modernization of railways.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov proposed to send a group of domestic specialists, including from the Ministry of Transport and Roads, to Mongolia to study their experience in this area.
