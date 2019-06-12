Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia sign number of documents

A number of documents were signed following the meeting of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga, which was held during his official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the Head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed the need to develop bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. «We are working on the issue of opening a diplomatic mission in Mongolia. In the near future, we plan to open an Honorary Consulate in Ulaanbaatar,» he said.

In order to enhance trade and economic cooperation, Sooronbai Jeenbekov proposed to hold a business forum within the framework of the Kyrgyz-Mongolian Intergovernmental Commission.

The President expressed his interest in studying the Mongolian experience in the mining industry, exchange of views on the effective management and use of natural resources and digitization of the activities of state bodies, in joint work in the field of history and archeology.

«Our countries have a cultural similarity, common nomadic history. In addition, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia are included in the habitat of the snow leopard. It is important to continue work on the preservation of snow leopards and their fragile habitat,» the head of state said.

«As far as I know, ethnic Kyrgyz live in Bayan-Ulgiy aimak. We are interested in attracting representatives of academia to conduct research in this area. I am sure that with further study of this issue, we will find more points of contact, as well as other information uniting our history,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

The following documents were signed: