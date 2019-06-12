Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia sign number of documents

A number of documents were signed following the meeting of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga, which was held during his official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the Head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed the need to develop bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. «We are working on the issue of opening a diplomatic mission in Mongolia. In the near future, we plan to open an Honorary Consulate in Ulaanbaatar,» he said.
In order to enhance trade and economic cooperation, Sooronbai Jeenbekov proposed to hold a business forum within the framework of the Kyrgyz-Mongolian Intergovernmental Commission.
«Our countries have a cultural similarity, common nomadic history. In addition, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia are included in the habitat of the snow leopard. It is important to continue work on the preservation of snow leopards and their fragile habitat,» the head of state said.
«As far as I know, ethnic Kyrgyz live in Bayan-Ulgiy aimak. We are interested in attracting representatives of academia to conduct research in this area. I am sure that with further study of this issue, we will find more points of contact, as well as other information uniting our history,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.
The following documents were signed:
- Agreement between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Mongolia on cooperation in the fight against terrorism;
- Agreement between the Government of Mongolia and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on cooperation in the military field;
- Protocol on cooperation between the Secretariat of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Secretariat of the National Security of Mongolia;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Science of Mongolia;
- Memorandum between the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Sports of Mongolia on cooperation in the field of tourism;
- Agreement on cooperation in the field of protection of intellectual property rights and traditional knowledge between the State Intellectual Property and Innovations Service under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Intellectual Property Agency of Mongolia;
- Memorandum on trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Issyk-Kul region of the Kyrgyz Republic and Uvs aimak of Mongolia;
- Memorandum of Cooperation between the State Registration Service under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the General Archival Authority of Mongolia;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Academy of Sciences of Mongolia.