Head of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga arrives in Kyrgyzstan

President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga arrived in Kyrgyzstan with an official visit today. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

He was met by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev at Manas International Airport.

During the official visit, Khaltmaagiin Battulga will meet with Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Following the meeting, the heads of state will sign a number of bilateral documents.

The head of Mongolia will also take part in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
