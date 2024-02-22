14:34
Kyrgyzstan plans to export 18 tons of coarse wool to Mongolia

Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev had a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to Kyrgyzstan Gankhuyag Sodnom.

The parties discussed the prospects of development of cooperation between the countries in the field of agriculture, processing industry and promotion of local agricultural products on the Mongolian market.

Bakyt Torobaev noted that the Kyrgyz side is ready to export 18 tons of coarse wool to Mongolia for its further processing into organic fertilizer.

Special attention was paid to the issues of veterinary safety and quality control of products of animal origin. Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Veterinary Service and the Main Department of Veterinary Services of the Executive Agency of the Government of Mongolia in the field of veterinary services was discussed.

The document will lay the foundation for effective cooperation in the field of veterinary control and information exchange, contributing to ensuring a high standard of quality and safety of products of animal origin in both countries.

The parties expressed their readiness to deepen cooperation and actively develop partnership relations in these areas.
