60-ton gas truck explodes in Ulaanbaatar, casualties reported

A truck carrying 60 tons of gas exploded in the capital of Mongolia Ulaanbaatar in the area ofDunjingarav market. News.mn reported.

According to the latest data, 6 people were killed, 14 injured were hospitalized.

The truck with gas was thrown back by a powerful explosion at 30-40 meters. Several cars and a house located nearby caught fire.

According to some reports, including three emergency workers were killed, more than 20 cars burned down.

The truck was heading toward Zamyn Uud town in southeastern Mongolia. The driver told police that he lost control of the vehicle due to the slippery road, resulting in collision with another vehicle. The condition of the other driver is unknown.