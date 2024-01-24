16:07
USD 89.29
EUR 97.28
RUB 1.01
English

60-ton gas truck explodes in Ulaanbaatar, casualties reported

A truck carrying 60 tons of gas exploded in the capital of Mongolia Ulaanbaatar in the area ofDunjingarav market. News.mn reported.

According to the latest data, 6 people were killed, 14 injured were hospitalized.

The truck with gas was thrown back by a powerful explosion at 30-40 meters. Several cars and a house located nearby caught fire.

According to some reports, including three emergency workers were killed, more than 20 cars burned down.

The truck was heading toward Zamyn Uud town in southeastern Mongolia. The driver told police that he lost control of the vehicle due to the slippery road, resulting in collision with another vehicle. The condition of the other driver is unknown.
link: https://24.kg/english/284961/
views: 137
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to President of Iran over terrorist attack
About 100 people killed in bomb blasts near Iran general Qasem Soleimani's tomb
Sadyr Japarov meets with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh
Kyrgyzstan intends to sign road agreement with Mongolia and China
Sadyr Japarov invites President of Mongolia to visit Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Mongolia arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Visits of Prime Ministers of Mongolia, China to take place on October 23-25
Mongolia ready to hand over 100 yaks to Kyrgyzstan
Powerful explosion occurs at electric vehicle warehouse in Tashkent
One killed in gas explosion in one of houses in Bishkek’s 3rd microdistrict
Popular
Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed
IFJ alarmed by worrying turn against freedom of expression in Kyrgyzstan IFJ alarmed by worrying turn against freedom of expression in Kyrgyzstan
668,800 foreigners registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2023 668,800 foreigners registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2023
All flights delayed at Osh International Airport due to fog All flights delayed at Osh International Airport due to fog
24 January, Wednesday
15:49
New web portal presented in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan New web portal presented in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
15:16
Water supply suspended in Kok-Zhar village due to repair work
14:52
60-ton gas truck explodes in Ulaanbaatar, casualties reported
14:40
Israel and Hamas agree on a month-long ceasefire
14:02
Earthquake in China: Casualties reported