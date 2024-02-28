Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of Parliament of Mongolia

President Sadyr Japarov met with Chairman of the Parliament of Mongolia Gombojav Zandanshatar. The press service of the head of state reported.

According to it, the sides exchanged views on a number of topical issues of Kyrgyzstan — Mongolia cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

Sadyr Japarov noted that a positive dynamics of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia has been observed over the past year, in particular, the political dialogue has been expanded and economic ties are being actively promoted. Within the framework of agreements in the field of education, exchange of students to study Kyrgyz and Mongolian languages is being actively realized.

The head of state emphasized the importance of developing trade and economic relations between the countries, as well as great opportunities for cooperation in the mining sector.

The President expressed gratitude to the Mongolian side for supporting Kyrgyzstan’s accession to the agreement on international road transportation on the Asian road network, as well as for supporting Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2027-2028.

The Chairman of the Great State Khural (Parliament) of Mongolia expressed interest in further deepening of cooperation in various directions, especially in the field of inter-parliamentary cooperation. Gombojav Zandanshatar noted that Mongolia welcomes Kyrgyzstan’s active efforts to combat crime and corruption. According to him, this creates a favorable investment environment, in connection with which Mongolian investors express interest in doing business in Kyrgyzstan.

He also handed over to President Sadyr Japarov a message from the head of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the deep historical and cultural ties between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia, the richness of the common heritage of nomadic culture and traditions.

President Sadyr Japarov noted that the bilateral documents signed during the visit testify to further strengthening of friendly relations between the countries. He conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh and noted that he is expected to pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic at any time convenient for him.