Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev has own YouTube channel

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev has his own YouTube channel.

It was registered on June 9, 2019. So far, there are about 50 followers on the channel and only three videos — his speech at the Saturday rally «For Real Fight against Corruption.»

There are no songs and other speeches by Almazbek Atambayev on the channel yet.

According to April TV channel, the ex-president also has a Facebook account and an Instagram profile, «where Atambayev posts events of the country’s political life, information and news about the Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan.» He has more than 9,000 followers on Facebook and 152,000 — on Instagram. He follows only three profiles — the official SDPK account, Sapar Isakov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov.