Atambayev: Kyrgyzstan does not need president who has kolkhoz in his head

«Kyrgyzstan does not need such a president, who has a kolkhoz and the Kokand khanate in his head,» the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev said at a rally today.

He accused the current head of the republic of political persecution. «Sooronbai Jeenbekov was an animal technician or chairman of a collective farm. He has been the governor since 2010 where the largest customs are located. He was the elder brother of the speaker, the president’s best friend. And how could they not influence the staff issues? I considered him as an honest person and nominated to the post at the Presidential Administration, post of the Prime Minister, the President. The Jeenbekovs were the second after me. Moreover, all bad that was going on, was done with their knowledge,» Almazbek Atambayev said.

He admitted that he personally promoted Kubanychbek Kulmatov to the post of Chairman of the Customs Service and he brought order there by increasing the duties three times. «There was a version that I was a friend of Raiym-millionaire and drank tea. But I saw him only once — in the house of Kursan Asanov. Now they are pushing Raim against me, and they may then kill, because he knows too much about them. And these are servants of shaitan, although they themselves pretend to be the Muslims,» the ex-president added.

Almazbek Atambayev intends to go against the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. «We need a parliamentary republic. No matter how bad the Parliament is, it is a lesser evil than a person who has kolkhoz and the Kokand khanate in his head. Next time we will hold rally demanding resignation of this gang. We are not a collective farm of Jeenbekov and not sheep!» he summed up.