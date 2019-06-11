Historical Museum repairs. Judge who imprisoned Tekebayev to try the case

Criminal case on reconstruction of the hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata and repair of the Historical Museum was brought to court. It will be tried by Aibek Ernis uulu. It was he who delivered a verdict in a criminal case against the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev and the former Minister of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov.

The lawyer of the former head of Government, Sapar Isakov, who was charged within the case on repair of two objects — the museum and the hippodrome, Nurbek Toktakunov told 24.kg news agency that he appealed the ruling issued by Aibek Ernis uulu during the preliminary hearings on excluding a number of evidence from the case file.

«It is about expert examination report by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It was as such: some expert orally questioned sellers of several retail outlets about the cost of goods similar to that used in the reconstruction of the museum. At the same time, the law on the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its charter prescribe that the Chamber may conduct examinations only on quality control, quantity and completeness of goods. Determination of the market price level is not within the competence of KyrgyzExpertise at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Moreover, the examination was made six months before the investigator appointed it. With such an inverted procedure, the right of the suspect to participate in the expertise cannot be realized, it is already ready,» explained Nurbek Toktakunov.

According to him, this is a gross violation, so he appealed the decision of the judge.

Aibek Ernis uulu rejected, noting that under the previous Criminal Procedure Code, it was possible to appoint expert examinations even before a criminal case was opened. He allegedly did not notice that it was not appointed before the initiation of the criminal case. Nurbek Toktakunov

Recall, four defendants in the criminal case on the repair of the Historical Museum signed a cooperation agreement.

The criminal case against the deputy head of Gosstroi Almazbek Abdykarov, the former head of the Housing and Civil Construction Department Shaibek Atambekov, his deputy Ulukbek Matisakov, one of the founders of SMU-3 LLC Aidarbek Mendeev was singled out into a separate procedure.

The defendants are the former head of the Civil Development, Religious and Ethnic Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Mira Karybaeva and the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov.

In July 2018, the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case on the illegal use of budget funds allocated for the reconstruction of the building and purchase of equipment for the State Historical Museum. Damage to the state amounted to 307,650,000 soms.