Unique balbal handed over to National History Museum

The National History Museum has acquired a rare balbal found in the Chui Valley. Archaeologist and Doctor of Historical Sciences Kubat Tabaldyev officially handed over this ancient stone idol to the museum, which had been kept in a private home for many years. The Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, during a meeting between the museum’s director, Professor Zhyldyz Bakashova, and the scholar, the importance of protecting balbals and the dwindling number of them in Kyrgyzstan were emphasized.

According to Kubat Tabaldyev, this balbal dates back to the late Bronze Age or early Iron Age and differs from other museum exhibits. Its eye shape, mustache features, and craftsmanship stand out, while later Turkic elements are also evident.

Zhyldyz Bakashova expressed gratitude to the family of Bektemir Algozhoev, who had long preserved the artifact, as well as to the scholar who handed it over to the museum. The museum’s management noted that work to protect the historical heritage and promote it in society will continue.